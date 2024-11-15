Lifeworks Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $93.83 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

