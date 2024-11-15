Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.