Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

