Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

