Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

