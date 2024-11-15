Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,610 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

