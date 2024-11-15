Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 5,630 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,850 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 369,525 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,480,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,841,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.