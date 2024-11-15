Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.34. The company had a trading volume of 500,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,595. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.50.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

