Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Bryan B. Deboer Sells 3,313 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,258,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,320. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LAD stock traded down $6.60 on Friday, hitting $366.01. 30,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,514. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $388.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.25 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.80.

Get Our Latest Report on LAD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.