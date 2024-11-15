Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $270.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.23 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

