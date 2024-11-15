Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $56.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

