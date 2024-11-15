Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

