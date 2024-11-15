Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 65.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

