Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.