Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 231.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 1,260,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

