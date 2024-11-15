MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MEGI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

