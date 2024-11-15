MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MEGI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.96.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.