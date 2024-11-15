Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,026 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Marqeta by 633.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair cut Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Marqeta stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

