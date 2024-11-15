MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 618,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter worth about $20,894,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth about $9,873,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 497,327 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,710,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,407,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after purchasing an additional 448,840 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price objective on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

