Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 2,000 Shares

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $235,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,484.67. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $145.08.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Materion by 30.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.