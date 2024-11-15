Matthew Glickman Sells 30,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QuinStreet Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,772. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $6,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

