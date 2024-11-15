Maui Land & Pineapple Reports Results for Nine Months Ending September 30, 2024

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) has recently released its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on November 14, 2024, outlining its operational performance during this period.

The results of operations disclosed in the press release are now available as per the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s performance data is detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing, which can be referred to for a comprehensive overview of Maui Land & Pineapple’s financial standing for the specified period.

Although the information provided in the press release is not classified as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, it has been made available for public access, offering insights into the company’s financial conditions and operational achievements.

Given that the press release is now part of the public domain and incorporated by reference, interested parties can access the details of Maui Land & Pineapple’s performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Furthermore, it is essential to note that Maui Land & Pineapple is an emerging growth company as per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For more information regarding Maui Land & Pineapple’s financial updates, interested parties can refer to the official press release as per Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K filing available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Investors and stakeholders may keep an eye out for any additional disclosures or updates from Maui Land & Pineapple as the company continues to navigate its operational landscape.

The Form 8-K filing dated November 14, 2024, signifies an important step in transparency and disclosure for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., providing shareholders and the broader market with valuable insights into the company’s recent financial performance and operational outcomes.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

