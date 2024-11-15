Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 412515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $851.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.