McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 32.400-33.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 31.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.8 billion.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.48. The stock had a trading volume of 155,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,946. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

