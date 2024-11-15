MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

