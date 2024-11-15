MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

(Get Free Report)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.