Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,224 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $11,452,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

