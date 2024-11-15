Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $156.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

