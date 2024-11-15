Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

