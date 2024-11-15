Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

