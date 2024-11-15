MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $6,624,180.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $12.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.65. 25,780,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,170,314. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $383.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.24 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

