MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.05. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

