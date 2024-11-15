Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

MOH opened at $305.87 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.37 and a 200-day moving average of $326.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

