Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Lessened by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

MOH stock opened at $304.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.23. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

