Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $90.82 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

