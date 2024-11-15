Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. 13,812,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,923,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 60,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,610 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.