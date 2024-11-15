Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $493.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

