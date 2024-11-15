MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,904 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.