MQS Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,505,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 35.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Prudential by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 128,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

