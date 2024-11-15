MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Down 0.5 %

Vontier stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

