MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 42049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.