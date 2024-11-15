Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in October

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.0 days.

Nabtesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS NCTKF traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

