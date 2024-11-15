NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and traded as high as $37.50. NASB Financial shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 375 shares.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NASB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

