Navjeet Dhillon Acquires 3,000 Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.56 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00.

Navjeet Dhillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of Strathcona Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

TSE SCR traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.21. 51,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.61. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.16 and a 1 year high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

Strathcona Resources ( TSE:SCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 2.8494405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

