Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock Price

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ULY opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

