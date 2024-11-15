Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 369,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,222. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

