Nephros’ (NEPH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Nephros Price Performance

NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.19. Nephros has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Get Nephros alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.