Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $114.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

