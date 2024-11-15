Neumann Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

