Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.92. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,303. This represents a 41.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,719.66. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,538 shares of company stock worth $1,390,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

