News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. News has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in News by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 3,107.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 59.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter worth about $4,300,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

